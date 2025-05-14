Series «Alien: Earth» — new stills, plot details and release date

The first series in the «Alien» franchise has received an official premiere date — the debut episode will be released on Hulu and FX on August 12, while the rest of the eight episodes will be released every Tuesday.

Set in the year 2120 (just two years before the events of «Alien» Ridley Scott), the series follows the crew of the USCSS Maginot research spacecraft, which experiences technical problems and crash-lands on Earth. A young woman named Ripley Wendy (Sidney Chandler) and a group of tactical soldiers make a life-changing discovery that brings them face to face with the planet’s greatest threat,».

At this point in the «Alien» timeline, Earth is ruled by five corporations: Weyland-Utani (the antagonist corporation of the «Alien» franchise), Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, and Treshold. Cyborgs and synthetics coexist with humans, but Prodigy’s boss invents hybrids (humanoid robots with human consciousness), and Wendy — is the first prototype (and is part of the established quest for immortality that is a recurring theme of the «Alien» franchise).

Previous teasers hinted that the series «Alien: Earth» will feature at least five types of monstersincluding the usual xenomorph for the series, and also showed the events on the ship through the eyes of a red-headed ship’s a cat that looked a lot like Jonesy.

The showrunner is Noah Hawley («Fargo»), and the gigantic cast of the series, in addition to Sidney Chandler, includes Alex Lauter, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blankin, Baba Sisi, David Risdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Amir Butus, Karen Aldridge and others.

So far, a total of nine films have been released within the Alien franchise, which started with the 1979 film «Alien» by Ridley Scott (including crossovers). The last one, «Alien: Romulus» by Fede Alvarez, was released this year and earned a box office that provided it with second place in the ranking of the series’ biggest earnings.