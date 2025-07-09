Series «Slow Horses» has been renewed for 7th season

Apple TV+ has renewed the spy series «Slow Horses» for a seventh season — even before the fifth and sixth seasons were released.

«Slow Horses» — is an adaptation of Mick Herron’s book series centered on MI5’s rogue spy unit led by brash but charismatic boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). The first season of the series debuted in 2022 and became a huge success for Apple TV+, earning BAFTA nominations for Oldman and his co-star Jack Louden, as well as a «Emmy» for writer Will Smith. Since then, the series has not lowered the bar — in of the fourth season, for example, there is100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

All four seasons of — The fifth one starts on September 24 with two episodes (the rest will be released weekly until October 22), while the sixth is in production.

Previously, we were shown the first footage of the sequel with IT guy Rhodey at the center of things, alongside the rest of the cast — Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Louden, Saskia Reeves, and Rosalind Eleazar, as well as newcomer Nick Mohammed, known for his role as Nate in another hit Apple TV series+ «Ted Lasso» (also extended for a fourth season). According toCamden New Journal, Mohammed will play an ambitious politician named Zafar Jaffrey.

«The Slough House team is on alert when tech genius Roddy finds himself a spectacular new girlfriend. Stranger and stranger things are happening in the city, and it’s up to Lamb’s team to figure out how it all connects. The head of the department knows better than anyone else that in the world of espionage, the London Rules always apply — watch your back first», — from the official synopsis of season five.

As for the sixth season, he promises to bring Hugo Weaving back to the center of events, who played the antagonist of the fourth season and, surprise, surprise, father of River Cartwright. The seventh, according to Deadline, will be based on the book Bad Actors, where Lamb and his «slow horses» hunt a «mole» in the heart of the British government.