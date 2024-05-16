Series «The Witcher» — Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in the first photos

Website of the photo agency Metro has published the first photos of the lead actor Liam Hemsworth on the set of the fourth season of the Netflix series «The Witcher». You can also see Mahesh Jadoo (Wilhelmfortz) and Anja Chalotra (Annifer). Sometimes there are two Geralts — the stunt double Joel Adrian is visible in the frame.

Liam Hemsworth was cast as the Witch in 2022 to replace Henry Cavill. Since then, there hasn’t been a single shot of the new Geralt. It seems that Netflix is recreating Geralt’s fight against Wilgefors in the fourth season for some reason. As you know, the witcher didn’t have a very successful fight with Wilgefors in the sixth episode of the third season. In another shot, Wilgefortz pushes the witch away with his staff.

It’s hard to say why Hemsworth recreates this battle. Perhaps some specific moments were needed for the new material. In any case, the thought process of the writers of «The Witcher» from Netflix can be difficult to predict.

The fourth season «The Witcher» will be released in 2025. Release of Andrzej Sapkowski’s new book is scheduled for winter 2024/2025, and the anime «Witcher: Sirens of the Deep» should be released at the end of 2024.