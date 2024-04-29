SET University offers military personnel and their families a free master’s degree in 4 specialties

The non-profit educational institution SET University is launching a scholarship program in a number of areas. Ukrainians can receive grants covering up to 100% of the tuition fee for SET University’s master’s programs.

This was reported to the editorial office by SET University.

4 directions. Full or partial compensation

The scholarship program applies to master’s programs in:

cyber defense;

innovative engineering;

data engineering;

machine learning and cloud solutions.

These interdisciplinary master’s programs are designed with a focus on combining fundamental theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Scholarships will be used to fully or partially cover student tuition fees. SET University strives to create additional opportunities for applicants who choose technical master’s programs.

How will the selection process work?

The selection for the scholarship program will be based on the results of the EMI and EFL exams in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Education and Science, the candidate’s previous achievements, an interview, and a motivation letter.

Training

As part of the training, students will study in depth:

modern solutions at the intersection of different technological domains;

information security management of companies;

combining AI and cyber defense;

development of integrated infrastructure solutions;

cloud technologies;

machine learning and AI.

In addition to technology, students will also study the management of technical teams and various aspects of IT product development. As part of their graduation thesis, students will be able to develop their own startup or technology solution for companies.

Among the invited lecturers are top international and Ukrainian companies. In particular:

Nick Gisinto, former CIA officer and specialist who built information security systems for Uber and Tesla;

Andrew Boren, former FBI officer and director of the Flashpoint intelligence company;

Gauthier Vasser is a professor of business analytics and AI at the University of California, Berkeley.

As well as experts from CustomerTimes, Sigma Software, Wildix, and dozens of other companies. The format of the master’s programs provides for 90% online learning, which allows students to combine the educational process and work.

Who is eligible for the scholarship?

Educational scholarships will cover from 25% to 90% of the cost of SET University’s master’s programs For military personnel, veterans, and their families — scholarships will cover 100% of the cost of the entire education. Anyone can apply for the scholarship competition: