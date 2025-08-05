Shakheds spotted with anti-tank mines on their wings: what are the risks and how they work

Several military-related sources reported the use of Geranium-2 (“Shakhed”) drones with an unusual payload by the Russians.

Well-known communications and electronic warfare specialist Sergei “Flash” Beskrestnov writes in its Telegram channel about the “new problem”. In several regions of Ukraine, Shahids were spotted carrying two cassettes (KPTM) with PTM-3 anti-tank mines under their wings. According to him, these mines are equipped with a magnetic detonator and react to nearby vehicles.

“Flash reports that currently the plan of the Russian occupiers unclear. The ammunition is intended for mining and can be used, in particular, to commit terrorist attacks on the roads or sabotage against agriculture (apparently, it is about machinery). Beskrestnov urges people to pay attention to such objects and not to approach them in cars.

DroneBomber channel demonstrated a view of the Shakhed with cassettes under the wings, as well as a separate KPTM-3 cassette and the mine they contain. The source notes similar equipment in UAVs seen in groups on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

“Colonel GS” adds more information about the operation of mine cassettes, and also posts the photo from the cover of this news item, with an important commentary on mine handling. According to the explanation, the cassette has a charge that shoots the mine at a distance. The PTM-3 dropped in this way ends up on the ground, where it assumes a combat position.

“The PTM-3 reacts to changes in the electromagnetic field around it (it reacts to large metal objects such as a tank, armored personnel carrier). The mine cannot be defused, it cannot be moved or lifted, it can only be defused by physical destruction on the spot,” the statement said.

The author of the channel calls on everyone, including units in combat positions, to track and memorize the routes of the Shahed, especially along transportation routes. Obviously, this is about finding and neutralizing dropped mines.

According to the Sappers website, the PTM-3 anti-submergence mine is designed to disable wheeled and tracked vehicles. The mine destroys the undercarriage of the vehicle with a cumulative charge that is detonated under the vehicle. The 4.9 kg mine has a non-contact detonator and self-destructs in 16-24 hours The magnetic detonator also reacts to the approach of a person carrying metal objects to the mine weighing from 50-100 g. The KPTM-3 cassette contains one PTM-3 mine and a high explosive charge.