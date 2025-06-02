Sharp has shown the Aquos R10 smartphone (3x 50 MP / 240 Hz) and the Wish 5 budget phone

Sharp is not a newcomer to the smartphone industry, although its products may be little known to Ukrainian users. Therefore, whenever such an opportunity arises, it is always interesting to get acquainted with the novelties of the Japanese corporation. This time, Sharp presented two new devices at once, which are interesting for very different reasons. One of them — the low-cost Wish 5 — proves that even a simple smartphone can have IP69 protection and a modern design. The other — R10 — is aimed at demanding users who want maximum power and a large screen without overpaying for a flagship.

Sharp Aquos Wish 5

The Aquos Wish 5 — is Sharp’s attempt to show what a simple smartphone can look like in 2025. The company has relied on a bright plastic body, which is available in five colors, and used 60% recycled plastic. Unlike the designer Aquos R10, the Wish 5 looks restrained: a flat frame, a rounded camera unit that almost does not protrude above the body, and the absence of unnecessary details.

The Sharp Aquos Wish 5 smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but a modest resolution of 1612×720 pixels. The novelty contains a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor (as Moto G 2025 and Moto G Power 2025), only 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, you can install a microSD memory card.

The smartphone has only one camera module on the back, a 50-megapixel one. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. The device also has a 5000 mAh battery, 27W fast charging support, which takes 130 minutes to restore the battery from 0 to full charge. This device has only one speaker and the fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button on the side. The device has a high degree of protection against water and dust — IP69. The smartphone is running Android 15, and Sharp promises two major versions of Android and four years of security updates.

Sales of Aquos Wish 5 will start at the end of June 2025 in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia. Although Sharp has not yet announced the official price, it is clear from the specifications that this is a budget model.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Sharp Aquos R10

Another Sharp novelty is the much more technically interesting Aquos R10. It looks restrained: flat bezels, symmetrical body, round camera module barely protruding above the 8.9 mm thick body. The smartphone weighs only 196 g. The device is quite seriously protected: IP68 + MIL-STD-810G military standard. Interestingly, the back is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the display is covered with the more modest Gorilla Glass 5.

But the display itself deserves special attention. It uses a 6.5-inch OLED IGZO panel with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, and automatic switching from 1 to 240 Hz. The constant brightness is 1500 nits, and in HDR it reaches 3000 nits. The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button on the side.

Cameras are one of the main advantages of the new device. The main module contains a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch sensor, a Leica Hektor lens, and a spectral sensor for more accurate color reproduction. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module on the rear panel. The front camera is also 50-megapixel. It supports video recording in Dolby Vision HDR format.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. MicroSD card support is also available. The battery also has a capacity of 5000 mAh, but supports faster charging with a power of 36 W. The smartphone comes with Android 15. The manufacturer promises three major Android updates and five years of security patches.

Aquos R10 is scheduled to launch in early July 2025 in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia. Details on the international launch are not yet known.