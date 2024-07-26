Shut down Google — OpenAI launches SearchGPT search engine

OpenAI has announced its entry into the search market and launch SearchGPT is an AI-based search engine with real-time access to information on the Internet.

The SearchGPT homepage has a large text box that asks the user «What are you looking for? But instead of returning a regular list of links, SearchGPT tries to organize and understand them. In one example from OpenAI, the search engine summarizes its findings about music festivals and then presents short descriptions of the events with links to the authors.

Another example explains when it is best to plant tomatoes before separating different plant varieties. After the results appear, you can ask additional questions or click the sidebar to open other relevant links. There is a feature called «visual answers». It shows videos created by OpenAI Sora’s artificial intelligence as well as thematic images.

Currently, SearchGPT has a prototype status. The service is based on the GPT-4 family of models and is available only to 10,000 test users. OpenAI works with third-party partners and uses direct content channels to generate search results. SearchGPT was developed in collaboration with various news partners, including organizations such as the owners of The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, and Vox Media. The goal is to eventually integrate search functions directly into ChatGPT.

«SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by clearly citing and linking to them when searching», — says the OpenAI blog post. «Answers have clear, embedded, named attribution and links so that users know where the information is coming from and can quickly get even more results in the sidebar with links to the source».

The launch of SearchGPT is the beginning of what could be a serious threat to Google. It is also in a hurry to introduce artificial intelligence features in its search engine, fearing that users will rush to competing products that are the first to offer tools.

Source: The Verge