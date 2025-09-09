Signal messenger launches encrypted chat backup and first paid feature

Signal messenger has introduced a new end-to-end encrypted backup feature — in limited access for free users and in a “premium” version for additional money.

Free: Backup dialogs and media files for the last 45 days with a limit of 100 MB.

Paid, for $1.99 per month: full backups up to 100 GB and for more than 45 days.

Backups are only performed with the consent of the Signal user and must be enabled in the application. Once the feature is enabled, your device will automatically back up chats daily (except for messages that should disappear within the next 24 hours and one-time-only messages), replacing the previous day’s archive.

“This is the first time we’re offering a paid feature. The reason we’re doing this is simple: media requires a lot of storage space, and storing and transferring large amounts of data is expensive,” Signal’s VP of Engineering Jim O’Leary wrote in a blog post. “As a non-profit organization that refuses to collect or sell your data, Signal has to cover these costs differently than other technology organizations that offer similar products but support themselves by selling ads and monetizing data.”

The developer says that the messenger uses “zero disclosure” technology to protect backups, so they are not associated with a specific user or payment method. To unlock the backups, you will be sent a 64-character recovery key that is generated on the device.

“Your recovery key — is the only way to “unlock” your backup when you need to regain access to your messages. Losing it means losing access to your backup forever, and Signal cannot help you recover it. You can generate a new key if you wish,” O’Leary added.

Currently, the feature is available in the beta version of the Signal Android app, with public launch and support for iOS and PC coming “soon.” Later, the company will allow users to store a secure backup archive in a “location of their choice.”

Source: TechCrunch, The Verge