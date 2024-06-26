Significantly more than «30 engineers»: security experts commented on Telegram’s concerns

After the publication of the material «Durov boasts that Telegram employs «about 30 engineers» ─ security experts call this a «red flag» for users» A representative of Telegram contacted ITC.UA and commented on the main points of concern for security experts.

According to the Telegram representative, the TechCrunch article on which the ITC.UA material is based is largely based on a misunderstanding of what Pavel Durov meant. He noted that the company has a much larger staff than those indicated in the video «about 30 engineers».

«Telegram has 30 developers who build apps and their infrastructure, but the core Telegram team consists of about 60 people. This team is intentionally small and filled with experts in their fields. As a result, Telegram can respond much faster than companies with huge teams and long management chains».

It is also noted that in addition to the main team of 60 people, Telegram also has separate moderation and abuse response teams.

Additionally, the Telegram representative pointed out some inaccuracies contained in the TechCrunch article:

Telegram does not have data centers in the UAE, and user data is not stored there.

Telegram’s encryption protocols are fully documented and the programs are open source. Any researcher can verify the integrity and implementation of Telegram’s encryption. Many researchers have done so, including researchers from the University of Udine, Italy.

«To date, no viable way to break the encryption used by Telegram has been found», a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Additionally, Telegram supports reproducible builds on both iOS and Android, allowing researchers to verify that apps are built from the same code.