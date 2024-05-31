Silent Hill 2 remake trailer and 13 minutes of gameplay — the game will be released on October 8 on PlayStation 5 and PC

Konami has presented a fresh look at the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. The company shared a trailer with the game’s release date during Sony State of Play, as well as 13 minutes of gameplay during the Silent Hill Transmission event.

In the trailer, James Sunderland makes his way through a gloomy, drenched city with monsters. The presentation showed extended scenes of James fighting monsters and interacting with other people lost in the city, but Pyramidhead was not shown. The full Silent Hill Transmission video also contains a brief mention of a movie based on Silent Hill 2.

The remake of the 2001 game was first announced in 2022. The updated version of the game is being developed by the Polish studio Bloober Team, which is best known for the horror games Layers of Fear and The Medium.

At the beginning of the year Konami has released a trailer with the battles in Silent Hill 2, and also unexpectedly launched a short free spinoff called The Short Message. In addition to PlayStation 5, the updated Silent Hill 2 will be released on October 8 on PC.

Players who pre-order the standard edition of the game will receive a Mira dog mask and a Robbie rabbit mask for their character. A Deluxe Edition version will also be released, which includes a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and a Pyramid Head mask for James made from a pizza box. It will also provide access to the game two days earlier.

