Silent Hill F — 3 minutes prologue with Hinako in a foggy city and atmospheric music leaked online

Fans leaked a three-minute video of the opening scene of Silent Hill F from Konami’s presentation.

At Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles, the creators showed the game’s opening cutscene. Despite a direct ban on recording — at least one person ignored this rule and took out a camera. Thanks to this, we saw the opening scene online.

At the same time, there was not much gameplay on the panel itself — only a short 30-second episode was shown, where the main character Hinako walks along the path, reaches the shrine, receives a prayer prompt, and moves on. The rest of the screening was all talk: the director, screenwriter, and composer discussed the game and its development.

It should be noted that Silent Hill F is a spin-off of the franchise set in 1960s Japan. The main character is a high school student Hinako Shimizu, who is in her hometown, which is gradually being engulfed by fog, and reality is distorted. The game is more action-oriented than the previous installments in the series, although strong emphasis on psychological thriller and Japanese mysticism remains. Most likely, the plot will focus on Hinako’s terrible secret

The game is being developed by NeoBards Entertainment, and the script is based on the work of Ryukishi07, the author of Higurashi and Umineko. Composer Akira Yamaoka is responsible for the atmosphere. The panel at Anime Expo was also accompanied by an installation with a full-length monster statue and a Konami booth with artwork and locations.

Silent Hill F is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will be released on Steam without Denuvo. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will have a two-day early access.

Source: Insider Gaming