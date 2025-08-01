Silent Hill f was supposed to be filmed in the real city of Silent Hill, but Mount Fuji prevented it

The developers of Silent Hill f wanted to continue the series in the real Silent Hill — with symbolism, environment, and references — but Mount Fuji ruined everything.

The team planned to make the game in Japanese setting truly atmospheric, so they considered real places. They drew attention to Shizuoka Prefecture, which interested them not just for its atmosphere. The symbolism is so strong — the place is almost literally translated as “quiet hill”, i.e. Silent Hill. The developers thought it was a great idea, so part of the studio even went there to study the locations.

But on the spot, it quickly became clear that Mount Fuji spoiled the plans. It can be seen from anywhere in the prefecture, which is actually quite obvious. The developers could only be disappointed that the mountain “seemed too overbearing” and “would block the foggy atmosphere.” In their opinion, the presence of Fuji changed the mood of the entire game.

The team went back to their office and started thinking about a new setting. After hours of brainstorming, the developers chose another real-life location — Kanayama, Gifu Prefecture. It seems that developing it from scratch was not an option. So now we know what became the basis for the fictional city of Ebisugaoka, where Silent Hill f is set.

According to Ryukishi07, “the grid-like cityscape of Kanayama has an interesting shape”, so he suggested this location. Developers added decomposition, infestation and creepy red flowers to the streets. It is there that the body of the schoolgirl protagonist Shimizu Hinako is consumed by mysterious red vines. They are able to grow through the flesh, which looks quite disgusting.

For decades, Silent Hill has been considered a benchmark for psychological horror, paranoid atmosphere, and stories that drive everyone crazy. This time we have promise something new instead of nurses and disfigured babies and other monsters that are hard to invent even in a dream with a temperature of +40.

What is particularly interesting about the continuation of the franchise— is the fault of Shimizu Hinako. From the trailers, it’s hard to tell whether the main character is directly related to the horrors created around her. This seems to be hinted at by an atmospheric rice field shrouded in fog, where her friends are crucified everywhere — as if they were monsters with curved limbs. The trailer was also accompanied by the phrase that Hinako had betrayed someone. Why, whom, when, if indeed — is the mystery of the plot.

Silent Hill F is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will be released on Steam without Denuvo. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will have a two-day early access. Pre-orders are currently open, starting at ₴1,475.

Source: CGM