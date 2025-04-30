Silverstone unveils Hela 2500Rz ultra-powerful power supply — enough for three RTX 5090s or four RTX 5080s

Newest NVIDIA graphics cards impress with their appetite. Due to the high energy consumption and heating, sometimes even power connectors melt. Of course, to provide such graphics cards with enough power, powerful power supplies are needed. Silverstone has just released such a power supply, and it is capable of powering even several high-performance graphics cards simultaneously.

The new Silverstone Hela 2500Rz power supply has a claimed power of 2500 watts. It can power four video cards with 12VHPWR or 12V-2×6 connectors. This power supply supports the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.0 standards, so it can easily power four RTX 5080 — one of the most powerful graphics cards. It can also handle up to three RTX 5090 graphics cards. It is also suitable for more less powerful cards as it has seven more 8-pin PCIe connectors (via two 6+2 cables and three single 6+2 cables).

The Hela 2500Rz was first shown last year, but only now has Silverstone completed development and launched it as a commercially available device. Due to its enormous 2500W power output, this power supply works only in 240V power grids. Ukrainians and Europeans have no reason to worry about incompatibility. However, in most households in the United States, where the standard voltage is 110 V, it will not be possible to use this unit without a special converter.

The Hela 2500Rz power supply is designed to be used as part of a single powerful workstation, as it has only one 24-pin ATX connector and is not suitable for powering two systems at the same time. The package includes:

3 SATA/peripheral cables (4 SATA connectors each),

4 EPS/PCIe cables (8-pin, 4+4),

1 Molex (for 4 connectors),

4 cables 12V-2×6,

4 8-pin cables for older video cards.

The new product has a Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certificate, Japanese capacitors, protection against overvoltage, overload, short circuit and other typical threats (OCP, OPP, OVP, SCP, UVP, OTP). It is equipped with three power lines (3.3V, 5V, 12V), where the first two provide up to 120W and the 12V line — the full 2500W power.

Cooling is provided by a 135 mm diameter fan with double ball bearings. At a load of up to 10%, it does not rotate at all, and then gradually increases its speed from 500-600 rpm at 20% load to just over 2000 rpm at full load.

Silverstone has not yet announced the price and launch date of the new Hela 2500Rz power supply. Given the specifications, it will undoubtedly be one of the most expensive power supplies on the market.

Source: tomshardware