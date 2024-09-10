Skoda Elroq: electric analog of Karoq will get a range of up to 560 km and an all-wheel drive version

Skoda has been sharing details about its upcoming all-electric compact crossover Elroq in a measured way. Ahead of the official debut, scheduled for October, Skoda has published exterior sketches that give a glimpse of what to expect.

The Elroq will be the electric counterpart to the popular Karoq crossover. Skoda has used its new Modern Solid design language for it, introducing features such as the Tech-Deck Face – essentially a sleek and fully enclosed grille that symbolizes its electric heart. It also has split headlights with Matrix LED technology. The profile of the Skoda Elroq is somewhat reminiscent of its big brother Enyaq, and the rear end has a spacious tailgate and familiar taillights, echoing the heritage of Skoda station wagons.

Skoda has also recently shared images of a camouflaged Elroq prototype, providing a more realistic view of its proportions. This electric vehicle is credited with a new Timiano Green color, complemented by unique Dark Chrome accents to make it stand out from the crowd.

The interior of Skoda Elroq will use environmentally friendly materials, including recycled materials. Skoda will offer four interior themes – Loft, Lodge, Suite and Studio – to satisfy different tastes. In addition, the Elroq will have a modern digital cockpit and the latest VW Group technology, which promises a connected and technological driving experience. The compact crossover will offer a five-seat cabin and 470 liters of luggage space.

Skoda also shared details about the Elroq’s powertrains and battery options. The electric crossover is based on the MEB platform from the VW Group. It will receive battery packs with capacities of 55 kWh, 63 kWh and 82 kWh, with the largest pack providing a WLTP range of up to 560 km. The Elroq will be available with one (rear-mounted) or two electric motors. The rear-wheel drive versions will have an output of 168 hp (125 kW) or 282 hp (210 kW), while the all-wheel drive version will deliver a total output of 295 hp (220 kW).

