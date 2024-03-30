«Skynet» from Microsoft and OpenAI: supercomputer «Stargate» will cost $100 billion

Microsoft and OpenAI are planning to create an unprecedented supercomputer made of millions of specialized chips that could cost up to $100 billion. According to The InformationThe US-based supercomputer, known as Stargate («Stargate»), will be the centerpiece of a five-step plan to build a series of supercomputers to be built over the next six years. Stargate «Stargate», which will be the fifth phase of the plan, could be launched as early as 2028.

Leaders of both companies have allegedly already drawn up plans for a data center that will use OpenAI artificial intelligence. Microsoft is likely to provide funding for the project. Currently, OpenAI uses Microsoft’s data centers for its ChatGPT AI generative system in exchange for Microsoft’s exclusive rights to resell OpenAI’s technology to its customers.

The supercomputer could be 100 times more expensive than the largest data centers currently in operation. The project seems to require a huge amount of money to be invested in the industry. Stargate has the potential to far exceed the computing power currently provided by Microsoft for OpenAI, but it may require at least several gigawatts of power.

Obtaining the required number of chips is the main factor driving the high price of Stargate. Sufficient energy to power the project can also pose challenges. Companies are considering the possible use of various sources, including nuclear power.

Demand for artificial intelligence chips has reached a peak, allowing a few select companies, primarily NVIDIA, to control the market. Altman has expressed frustration with this situation and earlier this year made it clear that he wants to create his own chips. also, the placement and cooling of processors is a problem. It is also unclear where the «Stargate» will be located.