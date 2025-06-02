«Skyrim grandmother» comes out of retirement: Oblivion remaster brings 89-year-old gamer back to the game

The iconic 89-year-old gamer Shirley Curry is no longer «Skyrim-grandma», but «Oblivion Remastered-grandma». She’s officially put her gaming hiatus in the «far corner of her drawer».

The favorite of millions, Shirley Curry, has uploaded her first videos with to start a new journey through the familiar RPG world. But this time, the familiar Skyrim is replaced by Syrodil, whom she does not know at all.

«Sorry guys, you know I have to look at everything. I’ve never been here before», — said the streamer.

Both videos — «Learning» and «Still Learning» — were released on her channel over the weekend. And they really live up to their titles, as Curry gets used to Oblivion’s controls and features from scratch. She plays calmly, unhurriedly, with an eye for detail and natural surroundings. Already in the first minutes, viewers can hear how Curry does not hold back her emotions when a new (for her) game surprises or annoys her. But still, the gamer gradually adapts and learns to enjoy the game world.

«Ugly movement… just ugly movement», — she exclaims, trying to figure out the interface and the movement system.

During the video, Curry stops to look at the flowers, landscapes, and takes his time to follow the plot. All Oblivion fans know what it’s like to just run around the Imperial City, search for Nirn’s roots, fight mudcrabs, and complete side quests. And this is exactly the kind of approach that makes Shirley, who doesn’t chase action, so popular.

This return looks especially interesting against the backdrop of her announcement in the fall of 2024. Then Curry officially announces retirement from gaming YouTube. In the video, she explicitly said that she was sick and tired of playing games. She was planning to focus on vlogging and leave the past behind, but still, from time to time, new Skyrim videos appeared on her channel. And now there will be videos from Oblivion Remastered as well.

Shirley has long been a symbol of a special atmosphere in the RPG community. She has more than 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and her streaming style has inspired the developers themselves. Bethesda not only scanned her appearance for The Elder Scrolls 6, but also added a reference to her in Starfield. Modders also did not stand aside and created a mod for a grandmother companion in Skyrim.

Source: Games Radar