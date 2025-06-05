Smaller than the Apple iPhone 5 — compact smartphone Bluefox NX1 costs from $83

The times have come when smartphones with a display diagonal of less than 6 inches have disappeared from the market, and 6.3-inch models are considered compact Apple iPhone 16E with its 6.1-inch screen is perhaps the smallest representative of the category today. In other words, in today’s environment, where smartphones are getting bigger, heavier, and necessarily «6.7 inches and more», find something compact — It’s almost like catching a unicorn. And here comes the Bluefox NX1 — a baby with a 4-inch display that’s even smaller than the legendary iPhone 5. And although it looks like a toy, it has a pretty decent stuffing inside, including a 3000 mAh battery. Unexpected? Let’s take a closer look.

Features of Bluefox NX1

The Bluefox NX1 — is an ultra-compact smartphone that clearly challenges modern «spades». The screen is only 4 inches, but with a fashionable «dynamic drop» in the style of Dynamic Island, which can show the battery level, incoming calls and other useful things. The screen itself is based on an IPS panel with a resolution of 1168×540 pixels, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz.

But, of course, something had to be sacrificed for such a compact and budget price. The processor here is an old MediaTek Helio G81 (from 2019). It should be able to handle everyday tasks and should even be enough for gaming (in the Antutu test, it scores about 255 thousand points). The smartphone can contain 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. There is also support for a microSD card.

The cameras in Bluefox NX1 are quite modest by today’s standards. The main camera is single and based on a 21-megapixel Sony IMX230 sensor. The front camera is integrated into the same dynamic zone and has a 5-megapixel sensor. Measuring just 10×4.9×1.2 cm, the NX1 is even smaller than the iPhone 5 thanks to its slimmer bezels. Despite its tiny size, the NX1 has a 3000 mAh battery inside. This should be enough for a day’s work (without games), given the small screen and not too demanding «filling».

The device runs Android 15. But it is not yet known whether we can expect an update of the operating system. But it’s nice that it starts immediately with the latest version of the OS.

Price

The Bluefox NX1 smartphone has already gone on sale in China. The basic version with 4+64 GB of storage costs about $83. The variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage costs about $111. The global release is expected at the end of June.

Bluefox NX1 — is a real nonconformist among smartphones. Yes, it doesn’t have top-of-the-line components, but it doesn’t cost half the price of a laptop. At a time when phones barely fit in your pocket, this baby will find its audience.

Source: notebookcheck