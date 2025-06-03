Smartphones parasitize their owners, — from the point of view of evolutionary theory

Australian scientists argue that smartphones, which are difficult for the vast majority of modern people to do without, have become our main parasite.

As they note Rachel Brown is Director of the Center for the Philosophy of Science and Associate Professor of Philosophy at the Australian National University, and Rob Brooks is Professor of Evolution at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, smartphones are parasitic on the personal time of their owners, concentrate a significant part of their attention, and use personal data in the interests of technology companies and advertisers.

Throughout the history of mankind, lice, fleas, tapeworms have been integral companions of humans. Nowadays, however, the main parasite has become a sleek device called a smartphone, which is addictive by its very nature. Biologists define a parasite as a species that benefits greatly from a close relationship with another species — the host, while the host itself suffers from it.

Smartphones have radically changed people’s lives, making them easier on the one hand, and making many hostages to endless social media scrolling on the other. Users addicted to their smartphones suffer from lack of sleep, the main reasons for this are the breakdown of a close relationship with reality and emotional disorders.

Scientists cite the example of bacteria in the intestines, which can only exist and multiply there by consuming the nutrients that pass through it. However, in doing so, these bacteria strengthen the immune system and improve digestion. This relationship is called mutualism.

Similarly, the relationship between people and smartphones started as mutualism, but quickly became parasitic. In nature, this also happens quite often.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

A number of popular smartphone applications serve the interests of manufacturing companies and advertisers to a greater extent. These apps push smartphone owners to behave accordingly, forcing them to scroll through social media and other online platforms, click on advertising links, and be in a state of constant indignation.

Information about user scrolling behavior is used to further exploit these people. The phone can serve as an assistant in following a daily routine, helping to pay attention to exercise or loved ones, but only in order to use this information and adapt to the owner even better to manipulate their attention even more effectively.

According to Australian researchers, evolution shows that two things are key: the ability to detect exploitation when it occurs and the ability to respond to it. In the case of smartphones, this is much more difficult.

Many people have come to rely on smartphones to complete their daily tasks. Instead of memorizing facts on their own, they transfer it to digital devices. This can lead to negative changes in our cognition and memory We depend on having a camera to capture life events or simply record where we parked the car. This both expands and limits our memory of events.

Government institutions and tech companies are trying to further deepen people’s dependence on smartphones by offering online services through mobile applications. As soon as a person picks up the phone to access bank accounts or government services, they lose, according to Australian researchers.

They propose to limit by law the functions of applications that cause addiction and further dependence. For example, in Australia, the government has banned the use of social media for minors. In addition, scientists call for restrictions on the collection and sale of personal data to advertisers. Google: Instagram started «unnecessarily» draining Android smartphones, even without watching Reels

The article was published in the journal Australasian Journal of Philosophy

Source: The Conversation; ZMEScience