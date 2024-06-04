Snapdragon computers were advertised by an actor who starred in an Apple Mac commercial and then — PCs for Intel

In the mid-2000s, Apple launched a long series of popular commercials in which actor John Hodgman played «PC» and Justin Long — «Mac». The videos claimed that Windows-based PCs were bad and Apple Macs — were good. However in 2021, Long appeared in a series of Intel videosto demonstrate the superiority of the company’s laptops over Macs.

It seems that Justin Long has changed his technical preferences once again. At the end of Qualcomm’s keynote at Computex 2024, the company’s chairman, Cristiano Amon, said that many people have already started pre-ordering the new Copilot+ PC laptops running Windows 11 with Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips. He added that one individual also wanted to pre-order such a laptop.

In the next video (1:17:00), Justin Long was in the kitchen with an Apple MacBook. He is surrounded by messages of various types (for example, «Caution, battery power is low, 1% left). He waves them away and then enters a query: «Where can I find a computer with a Snapdragon processor? The actor then looks directly into the camera and simply says: «What? Everything is changing». He then takes a sip of coffee as the video ends.

There is no word on whether this video clip will be part of a full-scale advertising campaign for Snapdragon PCs. Also today, Qualcomm said that Snapdragon chips will be available for all PC segments, including desktops and compact computers.

Source: NeoWin