Solar EV Charger is a portable solar charger for an electric vehicle that provides up to 50 km of range per day

GoSun has prepared for release a portable solar panel-based charger called Solar EV Charger. As the name suggests, the new product is designed to charge electric vehicle batteries.

The Solar EV Charger will allow drivers to harness the sun’s energy and charge their electric vehicles on the go, reducing dependence on traditional charging infrastructure. The device has a foldable, portable design that allows you to carry it on the roof of your car at all times instead of the traditional trunk. It weighs about 32 kg.

GoSun claims to use highly efficient solar panels. When the car stops for parking, the panels can be deployed, creating a kind of cover around the car to absorb solar energy and convert it into electricity. This process takes about a minute. The charger can be deployed at home, in the office, or in remote locations such as campsites or workplaces. You just need to choose a sunny spot.

The Solar EV Charger provides up to 1200 watts of energy. Although it can increase the range of an electric vehicle up to 30 miles (about 50 km) per day of charging. However, in most cases, depending on the specific car, weather conditions, and other factors, it provides an average of 10-20 miles (16-32) of range recovery. This may not be enough for a fully discharged electric vehicle, but it is quite enough for a hybrid. At the same time, it’s great for vans, work trucks, and campers who want to be independent of the grid.

After charging, the panels fold into a safe, all-weather car case for extended use. For security, the charger has a lock to prevent theft.

The estimated price of the Solar EV Charger is $2999. It is planned to start shipping in 2025.

Source: interestingengineering