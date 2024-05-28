Some Google Messages users on Android are receiving distorted GIFs sent from iPhones

In recent weeks, Google Messages users have been experiencing problems sending GIF animations from iPhone to Android devices. Such images are sent in a distorted form – they lose animation and some pixels.

This problem was encountered on Pixel, Samsung, and other Android devices. All GIFs were sent via SMS/MMS by iPhone owners.

While many Android users have reported this issue, it does not affect every iPhone to Android communication. There are even cases where different Android users may or may not have the problem with GIFs from iPhone owners in the same group chat. That’s why it’s hard to identify a pattern.

Given the wide range of devices and carriers, it’s unlikely that this is an Android issue. It could be an issue with the Google Messages app. At the same time, there have been no reports of the same problem when sending GIFs from Android to Android. So, we can assume that iOS is the most likely culprit. The reason may be a compression or playback error.

In mid-May, the number of reports of this problem increased, although some Android users say they noticed it a few weeks before. It is worth noting that Apple released iOS 17.5 on May 13, and its beta testing began on April 2.

It is also noteworthy that the problem occurred on the eve of Apple’s initiative to introduce RCS on the iPhone. RCS is expected to be launched this year. Probably, we will learn more during the WWDC 2024 conference, which will take place next month.

Source: 9to5google