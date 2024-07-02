Some Pixel 6 smartphones turn into bricks when reset to factory settings

Some owners of Pixel 6 smartphones have begun to experience a problem. It is reported that after restoring the factory settings, the devices become unusable. This applies to the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6A models.

Users complain that after attempting to reset the phone to factory settings, the device no longer boots up, displaying an error message:

«Unable to boot the Android system. Your data may be corrupted. If you continue to receive this message, you may need to reset your device to factory settings and erase all user data stored on this device».

The smartphone offers the option to retry, which doesn’t change anything, or to try again to reset the settings to factory defaults. However, during the wipe, a separate error appears, saying that the phone is missing a file called tune2fs, which refers to the Unix command line used to configure file system settings.

Some users say that the problem appeared after they updated their phones. However, it seems that the complaints are related to a factory reset rather than a specific software update. It has also been reported that users are unable to restore the phone using Google’s official tools for doing so.

The Pixel support forums report that Google is aware of the issue and is investigating.

Source: The Verge