«Some VIPs resemble Elon Musk»: Squid Game creator says third season was inspired by «US situation»

Elon Musk is inspiring, but — is not a compliment. The creator of «Squid Game» Hwang Dong-hyuk has adopted the image of a billionaire for spoiled VIPs.

The author of the series shared that he was inspired by Musk’s extravagant behavior while working on the third season. His image became a source of inspiration, especially when writing a scene with wealthy spectators of deadly games.

«Elon Musk is everywhere these days, right? Everybody talks about him. Not only is he the head of a huge tech company that controls the world almost, but he’s also this showman. After writing [Season 3], of course I thought, ‘Oh, some of the VIPs do kind of resemble Elon Musk», — Hwang said.

In the new season of the series, these VIPs — the masked rich people who watched the games from the sidelines — participated in the competition directly for the first time. Hwang explains that this is part of a larger plan: «They take off their masks, enter the game, and kill the others themselves». According to the director, the idea for this scenario was inspired by the current political atmosphere in the United States.

«In the past, those that really controlled the system and maintained power, they were hidden behind the curtain, almost like this big unseen conspiracy. However, it’s no longer the case, especially in America. We talk a lot about oligarchy these days, but these so-called big tech owners, they step up, telling everyone who they’re backing with their money. The people who really control the power and the system, they no longer hide behind a curtain. They willingly take their masks off, almost as if to declare, ‘We’re the ones running everything. We’re the ones in control», — Hwang summarizes.

What is known about the third season of «Squid Game»

From June 27, the third season of «Squid Game» — is available on Netflix the final part of the story of Song Gi Hoon, who decided to destroy the system of deadly games. After the tragic death of his childhood friend Jung Bae (Lee Seo Hwan) at the hands of the Frontman (Lee Byung Hong) in the second season, the protagonist returns to stop the competition finally.

The new season has six episodes with Ukrainian dubbing, each lasting up to an hour. This is the shortest season of the series: for comparison, the first season had 9 episodes, and the second season — 7. The first reviews indicate that the season prepares the audience «a lot of tears» and probably not a very optimistic ending. Sam Hwang has previously said that there will be no «happy ending.In the third season, this story will be completed, although Netflix will probably not refuse to continue. Sam Hwang has previously hinted at a possible spin-off set between the first and second seasons.

Source: Variety