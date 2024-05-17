Sony Alpha 9 III camera with a global shutter system and a shooting speed of up to 120 fps will be sold at a price of UAH 285 thousand

Sony has announced the launch of its new full-frame camera Alpha 9 III in Ukraine. According to the manufacturer, this new product is equipped with the world’s first full-frame image sensor with a global shutter. Other features of this device include an advanced autofocus system, a BIONZ XR image processing chip, and flash synchronization at all shooting speeds. As a result, the Alpha 9 III can shoot bursts of up to 120 frames per second without distortion or blackout.

The Sony Alpha 9 III features a newly developed full-frame CMOS global shutter image sensor with 24.6 effective megapixels and built-in memory. The sensor exposes and reads all pixels simultaneously, unlike a moving shutter sensor that records images sequentially from the top row of pixels to the bottom.

The new camera also features phase detection autofocus with a high density focal plane — the plane formed by all the focal points of the optical system. To recognize a wide range of objects, the camera has a special data processing unit with artificial intelligence. Alpha 9 III is also equipped with an optical 5-axis image stabilization system with 8.0 stops of exposure.

The Sony Alpha 9 III features a 4-axis LCD touchscreen and a Quad XGA OLED electronic viewfinder with a resolution of 9.44 million pixels.

The camera allows shutter speeds as slow as 1/80000th of a second (1/16000th of a second for continuous shooting). When you attach a compatible Sony flash, such as the HVL-F60RM2 or HVL-F46RM, you can synchronize it and take pictures at any shutter speed up to 1/80000th of a second. Additionally, when shooting under constant LED lighting, the high-frequency flicker function automatically adjusts the shutter speed to match the flicker rate on the screen.

Another interesting feature is Pre-Capture. It allows the camera to record continuously for up to one second before the shutter is released, so you can capture moments that might otherwise be missed. The Continuous Shooting Speed Boostx function allows you to change the speed set by the user at any time to a more efficient one. Buffer memory allows you to capture approximately 390 Fine JPEG images in one continuous burst at 30 frames per second.

The Sony Alpha 9 III is the first camera in the Alpha series to record 4K 120p video without cropping. You can also shoot 4K 60p video with 6K oversampling.

The Alpha 9 III features S-Cinetone, which allows you to create a cinematic effect without post-processing. S-Log3 support is also reported, and in Log mode it can display user-imported LUTs (lookup tables).

The new camera has two slots that support CFexpress type A cards, as well as UHS-I and UHS-II SD cards. There is also a built-in Wi-Fi module. With 5 GHz support, the Alpha 9 III can transfer data twice as fast as its predecessor, the Alpha 9 II.

Sony Alpha 9 III will be available in Ukraine at an estimated price of UAH 284,999.