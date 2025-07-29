Sony announces FlexStrike — the first official PlayStation controller for fighting games

Sony has officially confirmed the name of its first proprietary controller designed specifically for fighting games — FlexStrike. The device was first mentioned during the State of Play presentation in June. This is a full-fledged controller for fighting game fans to control battles on PlayStation 5.

The device can be fully enjoyed in such hits as Street Fighter 6 or Tekken 8but the real moment of glory for FlexStrike will be in 2026 — then it will be released Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. This is a new fighting game exclusive to PlayStation consoles, which Sony itself is publishing.

What is PlayStation FlexStrike?

FlexStrike — is a game controller specifically designed for use with fighting games. It is also known in the community as a fight stick. Such devices imitate classic arcade joysticks with six buttons, familiar from the days of the first arcade machines. This format is still a favorite among professional fighting game players.

Previously, such gamepads were produced by third-party manufacturers such as Nacon, Mad Catz, or 8BitDo. But now Sony offers its own solution alongside accessories such as DualSense Edge or the adaptive Access Controller, aimed at specific segments of gamers.

FlexStrike will be compatible with both PS5 and PC. A wired connection is preferred for the fastest response, but there is also support for PlayStation Link wireless technology — up to two controllers at once.

The user can leave the regular DualSense controller connected to the FlexStrike while playing, which will make menu navigation much easier. The FlexStrike allows users to customize the buttons and switch lever modes to emulate certain DualSense functions, making it flexible and customizable to the player’s needs.

FlexStrike will be demonstrated at the Arc System Works booth during Evo 2025, one of the world’s most prominent fighting game tournaments, which will take place this week in Las Vegas. Marvel Tōkon will also be shown there: Fighting Souls — a team-based 4v4 fighting game set in the Marvel universe.

The FlexStrike controller will be available in 2026, along with Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Sony is also planning to introduce a branded carrying bag for easy transportation of the controller to competitions.

