Sony announces free Diablo 4 giveaway for the 15th anniversary of PS Plus

In honor of the 15th anniversary of PlayStation Plus, Sony will add three games to the PS Plus Essential lineup of free games, including Diablo 4.

The day before, Sony announced the July selection of games for PS Plus Essential. It will be available from July 1 to August 4 for all basic PS Plus subscribers. We also remind you that the June selection — NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk — is available for download until July 2.

Diablo 4 is the main title of the month. It is the latest installment of the cult series from Blizzard which was released in 2023. In the basic version of the game, there are five classes available: Barbarian, Warlock, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid. With the release of Vessel of Hatred DLC adds a sixth character to the game — Spiritborn.

The campaign can be played either alone or in cooperative mode. Players on PS4 and PS5 get the full version of Diablo 4 with all the content of the base game — including PvE modes, dungeons, and world bosses. There are no restrictions on the version available with the PS Plus subscription.

In addition to Diablo 4, PS Plus Essential will include:

The King of Fighters 15 is a fighting game from SNK with 39 characters and 3v3 team battles. Available on PS4 and PS5.

Jusant — atmospheric platformer about climbing from Dont Nod. Only on PS5.

PS Plus Essential — is the basic subscription level that gives you access to online play, cloud saves, discounts, and monthly games on PS4 and PS5.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Sony