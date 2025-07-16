Sony announces Xperia 1 VII replacement program due to technical issues

A week ago, we reported on termination of sales Sony Xperia 1 VII smartphone due to a technical malfunction. Now it has become known about the problem the company faced.

The flagship Sony Xperia 1 VII, presented in May started its life with a false start. In early July, it became known about spontaneous reboots and shutdowns. Then information has appeared about the suspension of sales in Europe. And today it became known that the cause of all the problems is the motherboard. The defect is not specified, but it is already clear how it will end – a program of free replacement of phones with the above symptoms has been launched.

The manufacturer stated that it has already made the necessary changes to the production process to prevent the reported defect from spreading to future devices. In the meantime, all smartphone users are advised to check the IMEI at a special website.

Sony UK’s official statement on the issue:

«Our investigation has revealed that the manufacturing process may cause the motherboard of the Xperia 1 VII smartphone to fail in some cases, potentially leading to power issues. The manufacturing process was immediately changed to prevent the defect from recurring. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers».

The program should start on July 21. In cases where the defect is confirmed, Sony will provide further instructions on how to apply for a replacement. In addition, it is recommended that you save all user data before sending your phone in for service.

Source: Gsmarena