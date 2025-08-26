Sony has simplified the refund process in the PlayStation Store

Sony has finally made refunds in the PlayStation Store much easier — now you don’t need to write to support or wait for an operator to respond.

You can submit a request directly in the PlayStation app or on the website. Previously, players often complained about the long and inconvenient process. They had to follow several links on the website and then communicate with an online specialist. Now, refunds don’t take as long and can be processed in a few clicks.

Starting August 25, users just need to go to the Transaction History tab in their account, select a game or product, and click on Request a refund. The same rules apply: the money is refunded only if the purchase was made within 14 days and the game has not yet been downloaded or launched in streaming.

Technically, it looks like this:

sign in to your PlayStation account

open transaction history

select a product

click “Request a refund”

This update is part of Sony’s plan to improve the PlayStation Store. In a blog post, the company wrote that it will continue to work on the convenience of the service. For example, the early changes include removing Steam regional restrictions for several hits (Helldivers 2, Last of Us, etc.), as well as a new “eco mode” for PS5. However, it slows down the games themselves.

At the same time, the new feature does not change the main thing — the PlayStation refund policy. Unlike Steam or GOG, you still cannot get a refund for a game you have already downloaded. Users have long been asking for a revision of this rule, but so far Sony has only simplified the procedure. Whether there will be changes later is unknown.

Source: PlayStation