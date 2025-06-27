Sony is preparing a movie based on Bloodborne — Miyazaki «Fly By», looking for a director with a gothic vision

It turns out that Sony has not abandoned the movie adaptation based on Bloodborne. The project is currently at an early stage of development, says a well-known Hollywood insider.

According to DanielRPK, the company is already looking for a director for the upcoming film adaptation. According to his words, the rumors of 2023 were not empty. The insider claims that Sony wants to expand the line of films based on games, so they decided not to ignore the legendary hit. At the same time, the company is working on on Helldivers 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima will become an anime.

Apparently, FromSoftware creator and CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki will not direct or be involved in the project. Sony is in no hurry to make this decision. However, Guillermo del Toro is a clear favorite among fans. He is considered the perfect choice for the movie because of his gothic style and experience with fantasy and horror. It’s mentioned in every discussion of — alongside works such as «The Labyrinth of Faunus» or «The Shape of Water». Also on the fan lists of — Robert Eggers («Nosferatu»), Mike Flanagan («Ghosts of Hill House»), and even Christopher Nolan — as a surprise choice. However, there is no official decision from Sony yet.

It is expected that even according to optimistic calculations, the Bloodborne movie will be released no earlier than 2028. However, the legendary souls-like game is not the only project in this genre that will receive a movie adaptation. For comparison, an adaptation of Elden Ring, which is being developed by A24 Filmsis also in the early stages and has an estimated release date of 2027 at the earliest.

If we believe the insider’s words (which should still be treated with skepticism), in a few years we will be able to get at least some reason to remember the city of Yarnam. Unfortunately, Bloodborne has remained a PS4 exclusive (which can be run on PS5) since its release in 2015. Although fans have been asking for a remaster or remake for years, FromSoftware does not have the rights to the IP — they belong to Sony, and it is Sony that decides the fate of the game and the movie adaptation.

With its gothic visuals and rich lore, Bloodborne really looks like ready-made movie material. And even if we don’t see a PC port, remaster, or sequel, it looks like the IP has finally gotten off the ground.

Source: The Gamer