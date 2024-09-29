Sony’s artificial intelligence will create games for PlayStation, it has already been used in Spider-Man 2, — corporate report

In a new corporate report, Sony says that to speed up the development of games on the PlayStation will make greater use of AI and machine learning.

According to the website Insider Gaming, on page 16 of the report, Sony notes that the use of artificial intelligence will cover many aspects of game development. Among them are «sensing and capture, as well as real-time 3D processing of» games. The company says that artificial intelligence will allow it to deliver games «quickly and at a low cost to a wider range of fans».

The report says that Sony used machine learning to create Marvel’s Spider-Man 2including the use of voice recognition software in certain languages. This process allowed the company to automatically synchronize subtitles with each character’s lines to «significantly reduce the subtitling process». Sony also revealed that it is creating the Volumetric Capture Studio, which will generate 3D data of people and places for reproduction in «high-quality images».

«Going forward, we plan to utilize high-quality 3D resources, including motion data from our studio, accumulated by each of our companies within the Group, and will explore potential external sales». «With respect to real-time 3D processing, we are conducting research work with Epic Games focused on the Unreal Engine, which is designed as a physics engine for generating computer graphics in games. For example, we reused 3DCG components from a music video shot using virtual production to create a game set in the same world and produced a CG-based short film with a proof of concept using Unreal Engine».

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in games have sparked a heated debate about fair remuneration and actors’ rights. It seems that other representatives of the gaming industry should also be concerned.