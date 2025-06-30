Sony unveils flagship Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV and more affordable Bravia 5 and 2 II

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Bravia TVs, Sony has updated its line, offering several new products at once. The company has relied on both flagship technologies and affordable solutions for a wide range of users.

Bravia 8 II

Sony offers a flagship Bravia 8 II TV with a QD-OLED panel. It is the successor to the Bravia 8, but does not replace it completely, both will remain on sale. The new model supports 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and has a 50% brighter panel than its predecessor (and 25% brighter than last year’s Sony A95L).

The TV is available in two sizes: 55 and 65 inches. It features a 2.2-channel audio system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, as well as Acoustic Surface Audio+, which simulates sound directly from the screen. The Bravia 8 II also supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, has a new XR processor, 4K upscaling, cinematic mode and improved motion reproduction. In addition to this, there are HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 and built-in Chromecast.

The company has also expanded the basic Bravia 8 lineup to include 42, 58, and 83-inch diagonals.

Bravia 5

The Bravia 5 is a mid-range model with Mini LED backlighting, 120Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution. The model is available in five sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches. It has significantly more dimming zones than its predecessor, the Sony X90L, and the proprietary XR Backlight Master Drive technology is better at fighting against overlighting.

The TV has support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and is powered by the same XR processor, which is responsible for noise reduction, rich colors, and surround sound through Acoustic Multi-Audio.

Bravia 2 II

The updated Bravia 2 II is offered as a budget solution. The TV has a 60 Hz LED screen, X1 processor for image enhancement, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. The model is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes. All features are powered by Google TV with Android 12.

Bravia Projector 7 and new acoustics

Sony also showed the Bravia Projector 7 with 4K resolution, brightness up to 2220 nits, and 120 Hz frequency. This device may become a successor to the VPL-XW5000ES model and will cost approximately $6000.

Two new audio systems have been added to the lineup: Bravia Theater Bar 3.1.2 with upward-facing speakers and Bravia Theater System 6 (5.1) for home theater.

Prices for all these new products will be announced later this year.

Source: smartprix