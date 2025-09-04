Sony will release a "new" PS5 Digital for Europe: 825 GB instead of a terabyte, but same price

Sony is preparing a “new” PS5 Slim for the European market that will not bring any improvements. On the contrary, the company will take away 175 GB, but the price will not be lower.

This is the model with the code CFI-2100, which was noticed in certification documents in June 2025. Its main feature is a reduced SSD capacity. While the current Slim Digital has 1 TB of storage, the new version will have only 825 GB available for downloading games, states insider of billbil-kun.

He clarifies that the changes apply only to the digital version. That is, owners of PS5 Slim with a disk drive will continue to receive a console with a full 1 TB. The new revision of the reduced memory capacity will be recognizable by the CFI-2116 mark, which the manufacturer is required to indicate on the box. However, it will be more difficult to distinguish the new build when ordering online. The changes will begin soon: it will be sold in Europe as early as September 13. This means that Chassis D — the previous Slim revision with 1TB SSD — will soon disappear from the shelves.

We attribute the reduction in SSD capacity to Sony’s desire to optimize production costs. According to the insider, the console’s design will remain unchanged, so it is about internal changes. We assume that the company is trying to avoid a new retail price increase, which could hit demand. Although Sony sold 77 million PS5 consolesWe need to look for a new audience. Players were already annoyed by the fact that the PlayStation 5 in Europe has risen in price by €100 since its launch. Initially, Slim Digital cost €399, then the price rose to €449, and in April 2025 — up to €499. Despite the smaller memory capacity, the CFI-2100’s revision will not reduce the price.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

There are more models in the PlayStation 5 series than meets the eye. In addition to the standard PS5, PS5 Digital, Slim versions, and the upcoming PS5 Pro, each line has internal modifications. For example, the basic PS5 has already received three different variants that differed in design details and weight. In November 2023, the fourth version — Slim (CFI-2000) appeared. So now Sony is preparing the fifth, the CFI-2100. In addition, the console will receive a new “eco-mode” that will slow down games

Source: billbil-kun