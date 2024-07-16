Sony Xperia 5 VI case seller has revealed Sony Xperia 5 VI – the smartphone was not expected to be released this year

Contrary to previous reports, Sony will release another Xperia 5 smartphone this year. This is evidenced by the page in the online store of the European seller Alza, which put up for sale a Spigen Rugged Armor protective case for the Sony Xperia 5 VI model.

The price of the case is €16.90. Although it is not yet available, the store page allows you to see some details of the Sony Xperia 5 VI smartphone. For example, the LED flash is located between the two cameras, while the Xperia 5 V’s flash is located to the left. Otherwise, it seems that the design of the Xperia 5 V and Xperia 5 VI is not too different. It looks like the phones will also be almost similar in size.

Sony hasn’t mentioned the Xperia 5 VI yet, but based on previous history, the phone is due in September. Given that the Xperia 5 V was a significant improvement over the previous model, we can expect the same to happen with the Xperia 5 VI.

The Sony Xperia 5 VI is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a relatively compact 6.1-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass. Based on the published pictures, the device will have a dual camera on the back. The predecessor had a combination of a 48-megapixel main module and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. It is also expected that the device will retain the battery from the Xperia 5 V, which will provide a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Source: phonearena