South Korean XAiDEN drones: one operator controls 100 UAVs

Using artificial intelligence, Nearthlab’s XAiDEN drones are combined into swarms of 10 UAVs, and one operator can control 10 swarms.

It seems that the Koreans have reduced the quantitative need for skilled operators With the help of drone swarms Only one person can create a “dead zone” in a certain area. The main feature of the new drones is AI, which provides swarm management. On its website, the company outlines the purpose of the products: joint reconnaissance, autonomous tracking and precision strikes.

“XAiDEN — is a next-generation autonomous strike drone that performs dynamic missions such as joint reconnaissance, autonomous tracking and precision strikes using a swarm control system developed in-house by Nearthlab. XAiDEN works by having about 10 drones stored together and then separated one by one to perform swarm flights on command. Typically, 10 drones fly together in a single squadron, and one person can control up to 10 squadrons,” explains Nearthlab.

The swarm’s leader is one drone directly controlled by the operator. The other 9 are connected only to the main one and are controlled by AI. After receiving the command The swarm is completely independent, not requires a communication range extender and is not afraid of electronic warfare. Smaller drones are controlled by AI and can operate autonomously.

“The XAiDEN is designed by default to carry a 60mm mortar round, eliminating the need to produce a separate weapon for the attack drone. This allows the military to deploy XAiDEN faster and more efficiently. In addition, Nearthlab plans to develop the XAiDEN form factor in a cartridge format to enable it to be loaded with various types of projectiles. […] Nearthlab emphasizes that its XAiDEN AI drones have a mission completion rate close to 100%. The company explains that since a mission is carried out by a swarm of 10 or more drones, even if one attack fails, the other drones can immediately launch additional attacks to completely destroy the target.”

On the ground, 10 drones are stacked in a small tower and waiting for a command. Defense Express website suggests that 100 drones can be in the air while another 100 are on the ground to support them if needed. Theoretically, with a constant supply of drones, only one person could hold a certain area. However, the site’s experts believe that this would be a rather expensive option. The manufacturer does not openly disclose the price, but talks about the revenue from its drones in the amount of 5.5 billion won last year. One US dollar costs about 1,390 won.