«South Park» mocks Trump in new season 27, quarrels with the White House and celebrates $1.5 billion deal

The premiere of the new 27th season of the animated series «South Park» took place on July 23 and caused not only a strong reaction on the network, but even an official response from the White House.

Agreement with Paramount

Shortly before the premiere, the series’ creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a major contract with Paramount. The deal will allow Comedy Central to continue airing the show even as Paramount works to finalize its merger with Skydance. Earlier this month, Parker and Stone expressed their disappointment with Paramount’s decision to postpone the season 27 premiere for two weeks on the show’s social media accounts, claiming that the Paramount merger was ruining Skydance «ruining» their show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal is valid for five years and includes 50 new episodes. It is estimated at $300 million per year, or $1.5 billion in total, making South Park one of the most expensive TV franchises. The library of seasons «South Park» will be transferred to Paramount+ in the US and globally. New episodes will also air on Paramount+ the day after they air on Comedy Central. Park County, Stone and Parker’s production company, receives about 50% of all broadcast revenues, although the series itself is owned by Paramount.

The White House scandal

At the end of the week, social media feeds were flooded with excerpts from the first episode of the 27th season of South Park, titled Sermon on the Mount. Fans were delighted with the way the show’s creators made fun of the 47th President of the United States. The satirical series is known for its ruthless celebrity mockery, and its criticism of Trump was extremely damning.

In the 22-minute episode, the townspeople demand answers from the president, who can only «arrest and sue people» while making everyone’s lives much worse. After the whole city unites, a new version of Trump appears in the series, which is a much more accurate portrayal of the current US president, using several real photos to create his likeness.

The cartoon mentions the imposition of tariffs on Canada, the bombing of Iran, and other real-life events. The series mocks Trump’s threat to sue the White House artists for drawing him in a certain way. «Why is my dick so small?» — Trump asks them. Trump also takes off all his clothes before getting into bed with Satan, Interestingly, his behavior, voice, actions, and dialogues hint that the character is a new version of Saddam Hussein from «South Park» — in they have many similarities.

«His penis is tiny, but his love for us is huge», — says the voiceover in the social media ad in the episode.

At Comic-Con, Trey Parker said that the producers demanded that Trump’s penis be hidden, but the creators refused to do so. Matt Stone says that the solution was to add eyes to it to make it a separate character: «Then he doesn’t have to throw up».

Trump’s White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers made statement regarding the portrayal of the president in season 27. In a normal conversation, commenting on these words, we could say «burned».

«The hypocrisy of the left is truly endless — for years they went after South Park» for what they called «offensive» content, but suddenly they started praising the show. Just like the creators of «South Park», the left has no authentic or original content, so their popularity continues to plummet to an all-time low. This show hasn’t been relevant in over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with its uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt to attract attention. President Trump has fulfilled more promises in just six months than any other president in our nation’s history, and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot winning streak,» she told Rolling Stone.

As the episode draws to a close, Eric Cartman (Trey Parker) and Butters (Matt Stone) deliver one last line that pokes fun at fears of the series being canceled after criticizing Trump.

Source: IGN and IGN