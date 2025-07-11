Space «Game of Thrones»: the third season of the Sci-Fi series has started on Apple TV+ «Foundation»

Apple TV+ takes root among viewers as a bona fide science fiction purveyor — didn’t make it end of the series «Murderbot» as the third season of «Foundation» followed with its premiere.

At the time of writing, the third season had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first 8 reviews. For comparison, the first season had 72% from critics and 64% from viewers, while the second season was rated 100% and 75% respectively.

Below are a few quotes from reviews by specialized publications:

«Apple TV+ has now become the de facto home of prestigious and challenging science fiction, and The Foundation is the jewel in its four-dimensional crown. A stunning and exciting space odyssey», — James Dyer, Empire.

«After three seasons, it’s fair to say that the series from David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman has done the impossible, creating something that is not only engaging but also captures the essence of Asimov’s story», — Teresa Laxon, Collider.

«If there was any doubt about whether The Foundation is the real Game of Thrones in space, Season 3 will convince you that this epic show deserves a wider audience than just people clutching their Isaac Asimov pocket books to their chests», — Ryan Britt, Inverse.

«The Foundation» launched on Apple TV+ in 2021 and tells the story of the Foundation’s rebellion (officially, an organization to compile an encyclopedia of galactic knowledge, but in reality, a secret society’s development) against the rulers of the Empire. The series was renewed for a third season in 2023, although a few months later showrunner David S. Goyerrefused to cooperate due to budgetary issues. Currently, he is still involved in the project as a producer, while working on «Murderbot».

The third season takes place a century and a half laterafter the events of the second. Actors Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell reprise their roles, joined by a team of newcomers — Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Sinnevar Carlsen, Cody Fern, Thomas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk (Auron Greyjoy from «Game of Thrones»), who plays the Mule.

The «Foundation is growing in prominence, far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleon Dynasty Empire is shrinking. As the two galactic powers form an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy emerges in the form of a formidable warlord known as «Mule», whose goal is to rule the universe through physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will survive, and who will die as Gary Seldon, Gaal Dornick, Cleonies, and Demerelle play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess», — from the official synopsis for season three.

Currently, only the first episode of the third season of «Foundations» is available for viewing, the rest of the 10 episodes will be released every Friday until September 12.

Earlier, Apple published teaser and release date of the third season «Invasion» — Sci-Fi drama about an alien invasion.