Space Invaders game creator: «There were no managers or interference… It’s important for developers to create independently»

The creator of the classic arcade game Space Invaders believes that developers should be given the opportunity to create a game themselves, and only then listen to the sales department. When he started, no one told him what to do.

The well-known classic arcade game about shooting down space invaders was created without any influence from management or marketers. Its author Toshihiro Nishikado is still convinced that this is a useful experience for any developer. He believes that external influence should be secondary.

In a conversation with Time Extension He recalled the days of the game industry when most of his works went straight into mass production after completion. However, the print runs were much smaller back then.

«I was very lucky with this. My work style was to come up with the game and create it myself. There were no managers to make changes or any interference from above. So I think it’s very important for creatives and developers to try to create something on their own and then see if it’s interesting or not,» Nishikado says.

According to the developer, this way of working quickly changed when Taito games boomed and the studio expanded. The creators were increasingly required to listen to the sales team, which offered new concepts for games that would sell. Development began based on this. Toshihiro Nishikado still believes that this is the wrong approach. He says that developers should first try to create a game on their own, and then it should expand into a larger project.

Space Invaders was developed by Nishikado in 1978 and released at the same time. Initially, the game was intended for arcade slot machines and soon migrated to computers. She had a large impact on the industry and is as classic as Pac-Man or Tetris.

Source: GamesRadar