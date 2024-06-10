SpaceX completes Starfactory at the Boca Chica Cosmodrome to produce one Starship per day

The Starbase production site is getting an expansion called Starfactory, which should help SpaceX’s plans to produce at least one megastar per day.

The Starfactory, which will occupy 9,290 square meters of Starbase’s factory space, is estimated to cost $100 million.

After the extremely successful of the fourth test flight of Starship (both stages were successfully powered), Kate Tice, Quality Systems Development Manager at SpaceX, announced plans to produce one such rocket per day and the upcoming release of Starship Version 2.

The Starship Version 2 is designed to be lighter and more mass-produced (at the new Starfactory) and is rumored to contain more fuel, have a lower dry weight (without fuel), and be more reliable and have some aerodynamic changes (in particular, in the fins — one of them, as you remember, actually melted during the fourth flight).

Note, a newer version of Starship has the forward flaps shifted leeward. This will help improve reliability, ease of manufacturing and payload to orbit. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2024

In this time-lapse, you can see the Starfactory construction process in May:

Time-lapse of a Siller Helicopter, nicknamed "StarChopper" by the @NASASpaceflight Starbase Live Chat, delivering multiple A/C units to the roof of the Starfactory for installation. S30 can be seen in the back moving into the High Bay.

— Elisar Priel (@ENNEPS) May 11, 2024

For Elon Musk, Starship is a spacecraft that will transport people to Mars, and NASA primarily expects to use it as a lunar lander that will deliver astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In the short term, SpaceX also plans to use Starship to deploy the next generation of Starlink Internet satellites.

Starship will ultimately have to perform many more test flights (Musk announced at least 6 in 2024 alone) before it can start real work (including the goal of landing both stages on the launch pad), but in general, all 4 flights (and especially the last one) can be called successful — now we are waiting for the analysis of the data from the SpaceX team.

Jesse Anderson, Falcon Structures Manufacturing Engineering Manager at SpaceX, announced that the ships and accelerators for the next tests have also been built.