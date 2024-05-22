SpaceX makes first satellite video call via Starlink Direct to Cell

Since 2022, SpaceX has been working on launching a satellite communication service, which is scheduled for 2024. In this project, the company is cooperating with T-Mobile and other international operators. Obviously, there is some progress in this direction – SpaceX has passed an important milestone in the development of the service and demonstrated its capabilities.

SpaceX posted a video on the X social network (formerly Twitter). In this video, a SpaceX employee makes a video call to X with another SpaceX employee. Importantly, the video call is made on an unmodified phone connected to Direct to Cell, making it the first video call within this service.

First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones! We’re excited to go live with @TMobile later this year 🛰️🌎 pic.twitter.com/v4nA5B75EX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 21, 2024

Just two months ago, SpaceX sent a letter to the FCC boasting that the «service meets or exceeds the» testing goals. Although the Direct to Cell phone call is a bit blurry, it’s clear during this test that the service is working fine.

When Direct to Cell eventually launches later this year, it will initially support text messaging only. Voice and data are expected to follow in 2025.

Source: androidauthority