SpaceX releases compact Starlink Mini satellite communication terminal for $599

SpaceX has introduced a compact version of the terminal called Starlink Mini, which the company is positioning as a mobile option for its satellite Internet customers.

«Starlink Mini — is a compact, portable kit that fits easily into a backpack and is designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency Internet on the go,» SpaceX says.

The company is offering «a limited number of» Starlink Mini antennas for $599 in early access. This is $100 more than the basic Standard terminal model that comes with the Residentia service, although the company is looking to lower the price.

In addition to the cost of the equipment, Starlink Mini maintenance costs $150 per month. SpaceX offers the service for the Mini as an additional package of $30 per month in addition to the standard Residential service cost of $120 per month.

The Mini Roam «service can be used anywhere in the United States», but it has a limit of 50 GB of data per month. If you exceed the amount of data, the company will charge an additional $1 for each additional gigabyte.

The Starlink Mini terminal is similar in weight and size to a laptop. It weighs just over 900 g and measures 28.9×24.8×3.8 cm. This is about half the size and one-third the weight of a standard Starlink terminal.

The Starlink Mini comes with a built-in WiFi router and has «lower power consumption» than other terminals, but still boasts download speeds of over 100 Mbps.

Currently, «is ramping up production of the» Starlink Mini, and the device will soon be available in international markets».

I just set it up right now and am writing this post through space. Took less than 5 mins. Easily carried in a backpack. This product will change the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2024

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote that it took less than 5 minutes to set up the Starlink Mini.