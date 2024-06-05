News Science and space 06-05-2024 at 18:21 comment views icon

SpaceX will try to re-launch Starship on June 6

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

SpaceX will try to re-launch Starship on June 6

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a launch license to SpaceX for the Starship Flight 4 test mission. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, June 6. The launch will take place from the SpaceX Starbase near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas.

«SpaceX meets all safety and other license requirements for this test flight», the FAA said in a statement.

As the name implies, SpaceX’s Starship Flight 4 mission is the fourth test flight of the Starship and Super Heavy. When fully assembled, they stand nearly 400 feet (about 122 m) tall and are the largest and most powerful rocket in the world.

SpaceX знову спробує запустити Starship 6 червня

SpaceX has developed Starship as a fully reusable, ultra-heavy-lift launch system for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond. NASA’s Artemis program, for example, has selected Starship as the lander to deliver Artemis 3 astronauts to the south pole of the Moon in 2026.

But before Starship can fly to the moon, SpaceX has to prove that its shiny stainless steel rocket can reach orbit.

To date, the company has performed three test launches:

Now SpaceX has high expectations for the fourth test launch, which is scheduled for 15:00 Kyiv time. A 120-minute window will be available for the launch.

Source: space


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send