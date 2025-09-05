Special operation in France: 150 police and special forces against an armed gang of crypto thieves

France has literally become the epicenter of kidnappings with significant cryptocurrency reserves.

On September 2, the elite GIGN unit conducted a special operation in a café in Valence to detain a group of kidnappers of a 20-year-old Swiss citizen. The criminals stopped there to intercept him. In total, about 150 gendarmes were involved in the operation.

The victim was kidnapped on August 30 and demanded a ransom in the form of cryptocurrency. The investigation was assigned to soldiers of the Grenoble Research Department with the support of the Gendarmerie of Drome, the National Judicial Police Unit of the Gendarmerie and the GIGN (an elite police tactical unit).

The hostage was released on August 31. He was found tied up in a house near the TGV Valence train station. Seven suspects were taken into custody.

They were accused of kidnapping, illegal imprisonment for the purpose of extortion committed by an organized armed gang.

The victim’s identity is unknown. However, more law enforcement officers were involved only during the release of David Balland, co-founder of the French cryptocurrency company Ledger, and his wife. Then 10 people were arrested.

The day before, it became known that a crypto businessman was kidnapped in Paris in the middle of the day. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Source: Le Dauphine