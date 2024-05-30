Speed up to 25 km/h, range up to 60-110 km, price from 25.6 thousand UAH: Acer introduces electric scooters and an electric bike

Acer has announced the launch of three new urban electric vehicles on the Ukrainian market. Users are offered electric scooters ES Series 3 Advance and ES Series 5 Advance, as well as an eUrban eBike R.

The Acer ES Series 5 Advance is almost 40% more powerful than its predecessor. It has a 36-volt, 500-watt motor with a peak power of 833 watts, which provides acceleration to a maximum speed of 25 km/h. The scooter can climb roads with a slope of 22% and can withstand a load of up to 120 kg. The weight of the new product is 18.5 kg, and the unfolded dimensions are 121x49x120 cm. It is a folding electric scooter with an aluminum frame and 10-inch wheels with PU tires.

Acer ES Series 5 Advance has a ground clearance of 11 cm and a cruise control function. The scooter has a rear suspension shock absorber and four speed modes from 6 km/h to 25 km/h. The sport mode provides maximum power, which is useful on steep uphill climbs. The capacity of the lithium-ion battery is 16 Ah, which allows you to travel up to 60 km on a single charge.

The Acer ES Series 3 Advance is lighter and more compact. It weighs 16 kg and measures 107x49x120 cm, and the wheels are 8.5 inches in diameter with a ground clearance of 8.5 cm. The device is equipped with a 7.8 Ah lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 20-25 km. The bundled 350 W 36-volt motor with a peak power of 728 W provides acceleration up to 25 km/h. The scooter has a load capacity of up to 120 kg and is capable of going uphill at a slope of up to 20%. Like the older model, it has four speed modes.

The Acer eUrban eBike R offers a combination of a familiar pedaling experience with the power of a 250W motor. The device has dimensions of 180x65x108 cm and weighs 21 kg. The model is designed for a total load of 120 kg, provides a maximum speed of 25 km/h with the motor, and a removable 504 Wh lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 110 km. The bike is equipped with Shimano components, including disc brakes and a 9-speed transmission. A 1.4-inch monochrome display or a specialized app displays all the important information about the device and the current ride: speed and battery level, speed mode, distance, map, etc. The app also performs a bike search function in case of loss.

Prices