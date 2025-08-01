Spider-Man 4 filming has started: 60+ roads will be closed in Glasgow to create epic action scenes

Production on the fourth film in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland has officially started in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to media reports, 60+ streets in Glasgow will be closed this week to create “epic” action scenes. The scenery will mimic the “look and feel” of New York City by using American flags and road signs, among other things.

More Set photos for Spider-Man Brand New Day!!!! #Spiderman (1/3) pic.twitter.com/OBoUc1nUr9 — Chris ⚡️ (@NotChrisG1) August 1, 2025

Earlier, Holland hinted that the new Spider-Man movie will return Marvel to the “old school of cinema” with filming in real locations and practical effects:

We’re going to use the streets of Glasgow to create a large-scale set. So it’s going to be like the 2017 Spider-Man production. It’s been a long time since I’ve done it, it’s going to be like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be excited about what we’re creating.

The fourth film in the series has been officially titled “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”. The plot will apparently continue the events of the previous film, where Peter Parker accidentally discovered the multiverse and made the difficult decision to erase himself from the world. In addition to Holland, Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Zendaya (MJ) will reprise their roles, although the latter will have limited screen time. Among the newcomers we expect to see Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Lisa Colon-Zayas from The Bear. There were rumors that Sasha Baron-Cohen’s Mephisto will be the main villain of the movie, that made his debut in Iron Heart, but they had no official confirmation.,

A day earlier, insider Daniel Richtman wrote that one of the first scenes for the new movie to be filmed in Glasgow will be a fight between Spider-Man and the Punisher.

I heard that tomorrow they’ll be filming a big action scene with Punisher and Spider-Man fighting over a DODC transport convoy. pic.twitter.com/mCgVGRT1Ay — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) July 31, 2025

John Watts, who directed the previous three installments, was replaced in the director’s chair by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi). Amy Pascal and Marvel President Kevin Feige are producing, with Eric Sommers and Chris McKenna writing the screenplay.

Another interesting point is that Holland’s arrival in Glasgow hints at the completion of another movie — a big-budget film adaptation of Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey, where the actor took on the role of the protagonist’s son, Telemachus.

The release date of Spider-Man 4 is scheduled for July 31, 2026, exactly one year after the start of filming. As a reminder, the Tom Holland trilogy has earned more than $3.9 billion at the box office, with Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Source: World of Reel, Screen Daily, Games Radar