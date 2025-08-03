Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland poses in new costume, and one of the Avengers returns in Sony movie

The movie Spider-Man: A Brand New Day” — is not about The Avengers, but it is becoming more and more like it, with the return of one of the favorite heroes and famous villains.

On Friday Sony announced a new hero costume for the next movie. And on Saturday, Tom Holland showed it in more detail. The actor published Instagram video of him stepping into the light in a large hall to show off the costume in full glory, to a new version of Spider-Man’s theme song by Michael Giacchino. «Are we ready?» — Holland asks someone behind the scenes. How writes According to Gizmodo, the biggest change is the spider sign on the chest, which is larger than on Tom Holland’s suits in the previous films. Compared to Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s costumes, the spider’s size is medium.

Earlier, ITC wrote that in addition to Holland, Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Zendaya (MJ) will return to their roles, as well as about the return of the villain Mephisto (Sacha Baron-Cohen) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). But one more return will probably impress fans the most. By information The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Ruffalo is also returning to the role of Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and even Michael Mando will be returning to the role of Scorpio, the villain from The Homecoming.

The last time audiences saw the Hulk was in one of the main roles of the movie “Avengers: Endgame” 2019. However, since then, he has made several occasional appearances: in the final credits of of the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, у the Disney+ series «The Hulk» and as an alternative version in movie «Deadpool and Wolverine». There is no telling what Peter Parker and Bruce Banner will do together, but they will almost certainly be allies.

The director of “Spider-Man: A Brand New Day” is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shan-Chi). It began filming earlier this week and is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026. Very fast for a movie of this scale, but it’s similar to Marvel Studios’ pace with «Fantastic Four».