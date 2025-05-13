Spider-Man plus Black Cloak — Nicolas Cage in the first look at the series «Spider-noir»

Marvel has revealed the first official image of Nicolas Cage in the «Spider-noir» — welcome to the new 1930s detective.

Cage plays the role of an aging private detective who is forced to face his past again. Namely, with the times when he was the only superhero in New York. The story is set in the 1930s, and everything is in typical film noir style: a fedora, cigarette smoke, corrupt cops and the women for whom it all seems to have started.

Amazon MGM Studios offers viewers two viewing options: color or black-and-white for full immersion. The footage presented at Amazon’s presentation shows how Marvel is trying to plunge into noir. Spider-Man’s costume is seen through a classic detective image, and Cage looks almost like he’s from a comic book.

In the series, Nicolas Cage not only plays, but continues the role that he has already was the voice of the cartoon «Spider-Man: Across the Universe». Now the character gets a separate branch in the form of the first Marvel Spider-Man game series in many years. By the way, the previous similar series was released back in 1979 — it was Japanese «Spider-Man».

Cage’s role is not his first superhero experience. Before that, he played the Ghost Rider in two Marvel movies, appeared in «Kick-Ass» and even got a cameo role as Superman in the DC movie «The Flash». He was joined by Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Lee June Lee, Abraham Popoola, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston, among others.

The film will be directed by Harry Bradbeer, who has already worked on such projects as «Killing Eve» and «Mean Girls». Oren Uziel («22 Jump Street») and Steve Lightfoot («The Punisher») will serve as showrunners. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal also joined the development of the series.

It is interesting that the series will tell the story of an elderly hero who is haunted by his past. Marvel has rarely done this in a game format before. And this is another step towards showing the Spider-Man universe not only through school adventures, but also through darker and more adult stories.

In parallel, we are developing the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland titled «Spider-Man: A Brand New Day» / Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It will showcase Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned), although the former will get limited screen time. Whereas among the newcomers, the star of «Stranger Things» Sadie Sink was noted.

Source: EW