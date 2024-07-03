Spotify «hacked» Pixel smartphones — playing a track causes the interface to crash cyclically

Another problem, less severe than smartphone failurehas befallen Google Pixel owners. On some Pixel smartphones, using Spotify leads to a system crash, which is «cured by» rebooting.

Google Pixel owners reportthat their phones suddenly crash while using Spotify. At the beginning of a song, the smartphones enter a cyclical crash. It appears that the phones do not shut down, but the system crashes with a message «system user interface is unresponsive», in some cases the Pixel returns to the lock screen. A manual reboot (by long pressing the power button) stops the cycle.

The problem seems to affect Pixel 6, 7, and 8 phones, but it’s unclear with which software versions. The problem could not be reproduced on the Pixel 8 Pro with Android 14 and Spotify v8.9. It was also found that clearing the Spotify app data and cache temporarily solves the problem — that is, the music service is the cause.

Spotify claims to be aware of the user complaints and is looking for a solution. Yesterday, Spotify started rolling out an app update that could potentially be the cause, but the complaints started appearing on July 1. Some users also note that similar problems have occurred in the past, but not so widely.

A fix is likely to be forthcoming, and in the meantime, you can try uninstalling Spotify and downloading an older version of the app. Turning off Spotify notifications also temporarily solves the problem for some reasons.

Sources: Android Authority, 9to5google