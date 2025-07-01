Spotify is now on Instagram — you can listen to tracks in Stories without switching

Instagram and Spotify have taken a step towards millions of users who have been waiting for years for a simple but important feature — the ability to share their favorite songs on Instagram Stories with sound. Previously, when someone added a track from Spotify to a story, it was just a static image with the song title and the «Listen» button. Now everything is changing.

Instagram has officially announced that from now on, when you share a song from Spotify, a 15-second audio snippet is automatically added to Stories. This means that your followers will be able to immediately hear a part of the track without leaving Instagram.

Previously, users had to find workarounds, such as manually adding music through the Stories tool or recording a screen from Spotify. Now it’s much easier. This integration allows you to Spotify a small advantage over competitors, in particular over YouTube Music. The latter launched the function of sharing songs to Instagram back in 2022, but many users still complain that tracks remain «mute» even in 2025.

In addition to Spotify integration, Instagram added several new fonts for Stories and Reels. One of them is a unique handwritten style created by the singer Rosalía. If you use this font, you’ll get access to special characters that she drew by hand — just type in certain words or combinations.

Another important update concerns podcasts on Spotify. Earlier, the platform started publicly displaying the exact number of listens for each episode. However, this caused a flurry of criticism from independent creators, as their numbers looked depressing compared to big shows. In response, Spotify changed its approach: now the number of plays is visible only after an episode reaches 50,000 or more. And even then, the platform shows a rounded number — for example, 50K or 100K.

Instagram’s new update makes it easier and more fun to share music, and Spotify is getting even closer to its audience by listening to the wishes of both listeners and creators. This is evidence of the active development of digital services — they are changing along with the needs of users and becoming more convenient for daily communication, creativity, and entertainment.

