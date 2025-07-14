SSD in a video card? Give me two. That’s how many M.2 slots the Colorful prototype has

Manufacturer video cards Colorful is preparing an unusual solution — a new model in the GeForce RTX 50 line with built-in slots for two M.2 solid-state drives. A prototype of such a device of the iGame Ultra series has already been demonstrated at Bilibili World 2025. About reported IT Home.

The exact model name is not disclosed. It is only known that this white video card has a dual-fan cooling system, and there are cutouts on the back plate for installing two M.2 SSDs. This approach allows you to effectively expand the total storage capacity in the system directly through the video card. This can be useful if the M.2 slots on the motherboard are already occupied by drives.

Such experiments have been done before. For example, ASUS equipped its RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 5080 ProArt graphics cards with M.2 slots. However, Colorful has gone further — support for two drives at once looks like an attempt to maximize the use of free PCIe interface resources.

It is quite possible that this is one of the GeForce RTX 5050, 5060, or 5060 Ti series cards. All of them support PCIe x8. This means that when installed in a regular PCIe x16 slot, half of the lines are simply not used. Therefore, Colorful can utilize these free lines by dividing them between two drives: four PCIe lines for each M.2 SSD. This approach makes the most efficient use of the available resources in the system, which otherwise would have been idle. However, a video card with two M.2 slots is not an invention of Colorful. Previously ASUS RTX 4060 Ti had a similar solution.

So, the integration of SSD directly to the video card has its advantages, but it also has its limitations. For example, this solution is only relevant for video cards with an x8 interface. If you apply this to higher-end cards that use all 16 lines, you will have to divide the bandwidth between the GPU and the drives. And this is a risk of reducing the performance of the video card itself.

There is also the question of feasibility. Most modern motherboards already have enough M.2 slots for the average user. Therefore, built-in storage on a video card is more of an interesting technical experiment and a niche solution for a small number of stakeholders than an urgent market need.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

So far, Colorful has not published official specifications, prices, or launch dates for the new video card with SSD slots. The prototype remains at the demonstration stage, and it is not known whether it will reach mass production.

Source: tomshardware