SSU blows up Crimean bridge — for the third time, underwater

Throughout the day, Russian and other sources reported that the Crimean bridge was blocked for traffic. The SSU has just revealed the reason for this — it is a unique underwater special operation.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the preparation of the attack on the bridge lasted several months. Its pillars were mined, the explosives were waiting for their time — which came today, June 3, at 4:44 am. The agency emphasizes that no civilians were injured in the explosion.

«God loves the Trinity, and the SSU always completes its plans and never repeats itself. Previously, we hit the Crimean bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater. No illegal objects of the Russian Federation have any place on the territory of our country. Therefore, the Crimean bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially given that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will be met with our tough response,” said SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk.

The surface part of the bridge may not appear to be too damaged, but the bridge piers are severely damaged at depth. The TNT equivalent of 1,100 kg of explosive leaves little chance — the bridge is currently in a state of disrepair. Lieutenant General Malyuk personally supervised the operation and coordinated the planning.

To recap, the Kerch bridge was hit for the first time explosion in October 2022, the roadway was severely damaged The second Ukrainian attack on the bridge took place in July 2023 with the help of maritime drones, which destroyed one span and severely damaged another. Given the recent a successful massive attack on Russian strategic airfields with unrecoverable aircraft, after the third hit of the bridge, someone in the Russian FSB is in for a tough time.